Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 19:00 Hits: 4

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has said that he will travel to The Hague next week to be interviewed by a special prosecutor whose office was set up to pursue allegations of war crimes committed during and after Kosovo's war of independence in the late '90s.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kosovo-thaci-to-go-to-hague-for-interview-with-war-crimes-prosecutor/30714776.html