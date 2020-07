Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 19:41 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump and his supporters are hoping that if his hardcore MAGA base shows up in big numbers in November and Democratic turnout is weak, he will be able…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/a-democratic-tsunami-top-election-forecaster-just-changed-its-predictions-and-its-great-news-for-biden/