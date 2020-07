Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 20:09 Hits: 4

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson of “hate speech” as he came under fire for appearing to echo a white supremacist slogan on Tuesday’s broadcast.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/fox-news-tucker-carlson-horrifies-viewers-with-a-message-disturbingly-similar-to-a-white-supremacist-slogan/