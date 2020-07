Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

The Siem Reap province, popular for tourists, became the first Cambodian province to ban the sale of dog meat. More than one hundred restaurants sold dog meat, with millions of dogs killed in the process every year.

