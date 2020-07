Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 16:35 Hits: 3

As Covid-19 cases surge in the United States — topping 3 million cases on Wednesday with an 85 percent increase in just two weeks — Inside the Americas brings you a special programme focused on the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis. The US has already recorded more than 130,000 deaths, the highest toll of any country on the planet.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20200708-covid-19-the-united-states-shifting-epicentres