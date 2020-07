Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 19:07 Hits: 4

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday vetoed provisions of a law that obligated the federal government to provide drinking water, disinfectants and a guarantee of hospital beds to indigenous communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

