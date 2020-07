Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 15:27 Hits: 3

Fostering a climate of deprivation and fear among migrants will serve only to prolong the COVID-19 crisis and extend the human and economic suffering that come with it. To avoid this scenario, governments urgently need to adopt policies that promote inclusion – as many are already doing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/five-inclusive-migrant-policies-to-tackle-covid19-pandemic-by-gregory-a-maniatis-2020-07