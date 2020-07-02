The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Barbara Ransby on the Biden Problem: Social Movements Must Defeat Trump Also Hold Dems Accountable

Category: World Hits: 0

Amid a mass uprising against racism and state violence, social movements are not just fighting hostility and backlash from President Trump, but also dealing with a “Biden problem,” according to historian, author and activist Barbara Ransby. “I think it’s fair to say that Joe Biden is not our dream candidate, by any means,” she says. “We should be critical of Joe Biden. We should be ready to hold Joe Biden accountable come January. But we should be clear about the need to defeat Trump in November.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/2/barbara_ransby_trump_biden_2020

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version