Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 11:14 Hits: 4

The Prosecutor-General’s Office in Tajikistan has summoned for questioning close relatives of an independent journalist who has led critical coverage of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, in a sign of the increased efforts by authorities to stifle free speech.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajik-prosecutors-summon-journalist-s-family-after-his-coverage-of-coronavirus/30714102.html