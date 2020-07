Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 12:45 Hits: 5

Paval Sevyarynets, a co-chairman of the nonregistered opposition Belarusian Christian Democratic Party, has received his fifth consecutive 15-day jail term for allegedly calling on people to participate in an unsanctioned rally.

