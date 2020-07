Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:07 Hits: 5

Lawyers for Ivan Safronov, the former reporter and adviser to the chief of Russian space agency Roskosmos, say they have appealed their client's pretrial arrest on a high-treason charge he rejects.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ex-journalist-appeals-detention-as-russian-media-demand-transparency-in-treason-case/30714443.html