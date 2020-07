Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:56 Hits: 7

More than a dozen people have demonstrated in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia to protest a prosecutor's request that a court sentence Russian historian and human rights activist Yury Dmitriyev to 15 years in prison on charges of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter.

