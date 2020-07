Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 09:52 Hits: 5

Unlike other museums thumped by the coronavirus pandemic, the Rodin Museum in Paris might have an ace up its sleeve to help see it through the crisis: It can sell limited-edition versions of the French sculptor’s masterpieces.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200708-rodin-museum-in-paris-sells-bronzes-to-make-up-for-crippling-shutdown