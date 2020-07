Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 12:22 Hits: 4

France's new prime minister firmly defended on Wednesday the contested promotion of a colleague accused of rape as his interior minister, in charge of enforcing French laws, following a backlash from feminist groups.

