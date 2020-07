Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:29 Hits: 6

Chancellor Angela Merkel presented Germany's priorities for its six-month term at the helm of the EU presidency on Wednesday, urging swift action to shore up economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic while underscoring that the crisis had exposed the limits of "fact-denying populism".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200708-covid-19-has-exposed-the-limits-of-fact-denying-populism-merkel-tells-european-parliament