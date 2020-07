Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:54 Hits: 5

More Mexicans have warmed to the idea of closer ties with the United States just as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lines up his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, a poll showed on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/most-mexicans-say-country-should-be-closer-to-us-poll-12915118