Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 17:24 Hits: 0

At a time when many rural towns are fading, one small New England village is thriving thanks to a transformative arts center.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Making-a-difference/2020/0707/How-one-woman-turned-a-small-Vermont-town-into-an-arts-destination?icid=rss