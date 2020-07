Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 12:47 Hits: 3

Since independence, India has steadfastly sought strategic autonomy from other great powers. But China's repeated incursions along the disputed Himalayan border have left it with a stark choice: kowtow to China or align itself with a broader international coalition aiming to curb its neighbor's geopolitical ambitions.

