Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 14:18 Hits: 5

Democratic politics has long been premised on politicians and voters acting in accordance with their principles, their interests, or both. But these two models seem useless for explaining today’s politics – particularly when it comes to the US Republican Party and its voters.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/united-states-tribal-republicans-tolerate-policy-reversals-by-andres-velasco-2020-07