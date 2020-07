The New NYC? Houston Hospitals Struggle with Astonishing Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 12:33 Hits: 5

As COVID-19 cases rise and hospitalizations are soaring, hospitals in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California are running out of ICU beds. On Tuesday, Texas set a grim new record of 10,000 new cases in a single day. “It’s been astonishing,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink, who has been reporting from Houston’s largest hospital. “They’ve been adding unit after unit after unit just to care for coronavirus patients.”

