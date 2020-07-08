The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID Exposes Significant Racial Health Inequities as Black, Brown Indigenous People Suffer Most

The coronavirus continues to hit communities of color the hardest, with federal data showing African American and Latinx people are nearly three times more likely to be infected and twice as likely to die from the virus compared to their white neighbors. There were “pretty significant racial health disparities” even before COVID-19 ravaged the country, says Dr. Uché Blackstock, emergency medicine physician in New York and founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, a company working to fight racism and bias in health services. “What we saw in the pandemic these first few months is these really significant racial health inequities being exposed and even amplified.” We also continue to speak with award-winning New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/8/racial_disparities_healthcare_coronavirus

