Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 08:49 Hits: 6

Merkel's trip to Brussels is her first abroad since the pandemic caused lockdowns across the continent. Her talks with the presidents of the three main EU institutions will be dominated by the coronavirus stimulus deal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-angela-merkel-in-brussels-for-talks-on-eu-coronavirus-recovery/a-54087230?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf