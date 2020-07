Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 08:04 Hits: 5

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Kanye West's declaration that he is running for president was "very interesting", though he warned that the rapper should consider this as a trial run for 2024.

