Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 09:16 Hits: 7

JOHOR BAHRU (Bernama): The body of a woman, one of three Indonesian migrants who went missing after a boat they were travelling in capsized in the waters off Tanjung Piai, near Pontian, on Tuesday (July 7), was found on Wednesday (July 8).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/08/woman039s-body-found-two-more-missing-in-boat-capsize-incident-near-tanjung-piai