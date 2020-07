Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 07:53 Hits: 6

Lives are at risk as the new coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in the trafficking of substandard masks, sanitisers and other medical products, the UN warned Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-trafficking-masks-sanitisers-crime-united-nations-12913472