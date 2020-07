Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 01:39 Hits: 5

Twins Ervina and Prefina were born with their skulls joined and sharing critical blood vessels around their brains. Surgeons were determined to carry out the dangerous procedure and give the girls a normal life.

