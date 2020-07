Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 07:46 Hits: 8

IPOH: The three DAP members who had been sacked by the party's disciplinary committee should apologise, instead of making accusations that their termination was unreasonable, says Nga Kor Ming.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/08/sacked-members-should-say-sorry-instead-says-perak-dap-chief