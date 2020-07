Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 07:21 Hits: 5

Australia's footballers' union lashed out Wednesday at "unacceptable" chaos after three Melbourne-based A-League teams were prevented from leaving Victoria for a second time with borders shutting as coronavirus cases surge.

