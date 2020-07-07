A Dream That Comes True : Standing Rock Elder Hails Order to Shut Down DAPL After Years of Protest

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:15 Hits: 4

Following years of resistance, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and Indigenous organizers across the country scored a massive legal victory Monday when a federal judge ordered the Dakota Access Pipeline to be shut down and emptied of all oil, pending an environmental review. “You ever have a dream, a dream that comes true? That is what it is,” responds LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, an elder of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and founder of Sacred Stone Camp, where resistance in 2016 brought tens of thousands of people to oppose the pipeline’s construction on sacred lands. We also speak with Ojibwe lawyer Tara Houska, founder of the Giniw Collective.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/7/dapl_shutdown_standing_rock_sioux