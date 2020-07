Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 8

Mark Zuckerberg and US tech giants argue that regulation will allow China to dominate. But in reality, the global market rejects unregulated, invasive tech.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/opinion-indias-tiktok-ban-dispels-the-myth-of-the-china-bogeyman