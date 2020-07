Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:48 Hits: 4

Italian authorities stunned the world by announcing the "Islamic State" was trying to ship €1 billion worth of amphetamines into Europe. But after analysts raised doubts, eyes turn to President Bashar Assad's regime.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/was-is-trying-to-sell-%E2%82%AC1-billion-worth-of-drugs-in-europe/a-54077440?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf