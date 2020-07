Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:49 Hits: 7

Journalists in Hong Kong are worried that new legal measures in the city would limit the scope of independent reporting as authorities vow to "vigorously implement" Beijing's new security law. William Yang reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-free-press-in-hong-kong-survive-national-security-law/a-54079323?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf