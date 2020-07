Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 10:53 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron and his new prime minister, Jean Castex, named a new government on Monday evening that might not have been long on surprises. But the appointment of leading criminal defence lawyer √Čric Dupond-Moretti, a dreaded figure in French courtrooms, to head the justice ministry was assuredly chief among them.

