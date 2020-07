Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:24 Hits: 6

A mysterious incident in the early hours of Thursday, July 2, badly damaged a building at Iran's Natanz nuclear complex and sparked speculation over exactly what happened — and whether foul play was involved. Iranian authorities say they have determined the "cause of the accident", but decline to release details.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200707-accident-or-sabotage-what-we-know-of-incident-at-iran-s-natanz-nuclear-site