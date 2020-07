Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:21 Hits: 5

The worse economic fundamentals and forecasts become, the more mysterious stock-market outcomes in the US appear. At a time when genuine news suggests that equity prices should be tanking, not hitting record highs, explanations based on crowd psychology, the virality of ideas, and the dynamics of narrative epidemics can shed some light.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/understanding-us-pandemic-stock-market-by-robert-j-shiller-2020-07