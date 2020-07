Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 13:33 Hits: 7

By enabling people and businesses to remain connected while under lockdown, the Internet has helped to prevent the global economy from collapsing entirely. And yet the engineer-led nonprofit organizations that oversee the stable functioning of the global Internet are again under attack.

