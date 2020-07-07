The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

They Don't Care About Our Health : Hunger Striker at Otay Mesa ICE Jail Speaks Out as COVID Spreads

As COVID-19 infections continue to rise behind bars, we go inside the Otay Mesa Detention Center in California to speak with Anthony Alexandre, a longtime U.S. resident of Haitian descent, who describes conditions at the for-profit jail, run by private prison company CoreCivic, which has seen a mass outbreak of COVID-19, leading to at least 167 infections and one death. “Basically, CoreCivic is telling us they do not care about our health,” says Alexandre. “They do not care about anything else but their bottom line.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/7/otay_mesa_covid_outbreak

