Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 07:51 Hits: 4

A long-delayed mission from the World Health Organization's has arrived in Turkmenistan, the only Central Asian nation that has not officially registered a single coronavirus case.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/who-mission-arrives-in-coronavirus-free-turkmenistan-after-months-of-delays/30711407.html