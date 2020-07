Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 23:55 Hits: 4

Coronavirus isĀ starting to overwhelm hospitalsĀ in the states that have become the new epicenters of the disease. Arizona and Nevada reported their highest levels of hospitalizations (so far) in recent days…

