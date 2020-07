Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 18:09 Hits: 0

Pressure from the West would not affect China's security reforms in Hong Kong and is "doomed to fail," Chinese diplomats have said. Beijing threatened the UK and Canada with "consequences" over the clampdown response.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-rebukes-uk-canada-on-hong-kong-pressures-france-on-huawei/a-54070162?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf