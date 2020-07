Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 19:47 Hits: 2

A judge ruled that the pipeline must be drained within 30 days pending an environmental assessment. The ruling marks a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which said the pipeline threatened its clean water.

