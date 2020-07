Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 03:47 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populated state Victoria is considering a four-week lockdown after recording the biggest one-day surge in new COVID-19 cases, The Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday (Jul 7). The number of COVID-19 cases in the Victorian capital of Melbourne has surged in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-victoria-covid-19-lockdown-12908668