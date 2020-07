Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 08:07 Hits: 4

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a growing storm on Tuesday after saying some care homes didn't follow procedures to stem the spread of COVID-19 deaths, sparking an accusation that he was trying to rewrite history.

