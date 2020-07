Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 11:29 Hits: 0

Following a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases across the South and Southwest, the United States increasingly stands out for its utter failure to manage the pandemic responsibly. Far from serving as a global source of inspiration, the "city on a hill" has now become a tragic cautionary tale.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/american-exceptionalism-covid19-out-of-control-by-j-bradford-delong-2020-07