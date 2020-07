Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 01:58 Hits: 4

Hong Kong's police have been granted vastly expanded powers to conduct warrantless raids and surveillance -- as well as issue internet takedown notices -- under Beijing's new national security law.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200707-china-gives-hong-kong-police-sweeping-security-surveillance-powers-under-new-law