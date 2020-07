Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 02:15 Hits: 4

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday lashed out at what he called China's "Orwellian" moves to censor activists, schools and libraries in Hong Kong under a new sweeping security law.

