Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 06:24 Hits: 4

Israel on Monday reimposed a series of restrictions to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, including the immediate closure of bars, gyms and event halls, while also redeploying a contentious phone surveillance programme used to order people into quarantine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200707-israel-reimposes-restrictions-amid-new-surge-in-coronavirus-cases