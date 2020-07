Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 06:11 Hits: 5

NEW YORK: A white woman who called police and falsely accused an African-American man of threatening her life after he asked her to leash her dog in New York's Central Park is being criminally charged over the incident, Manhattan's district attorney said on Monday (Jul 6). Amy Cooper, 41, whose ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/amy-cooper-woman-called-police-black-man-central-park-12907720