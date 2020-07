Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:16 Hits: 1

The future direction and extent of India's reforms will increasingly reflect the challenge posed by China, which Indians now regard as their principal enemy. Ironically, as India seeks to escape China’s shadow, it will have its powerful neighbor to thank for finally triggering changes that should have happened long ago.

