He Wasn't Invited : How Trump's Racist Mt. Rushmore Celebration Violated Indigenous Sovereignty

Category: World Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 12:15 Hits: 8

Amid ongoing protests against systemic racism and state violence, Trump attacked protesters, vowed to defend statues of colonizers and white supremacists, and ignored Indigenous sovereignty over the area, when he held an Independence Day rally at Mount Rushmore, sparking even more protests that led to 15 arrests. “The Black Hills, or what we know as He Sápa, is the cultural center of our universe as Lakota people,” says Indigenous scholar and activist Nick Estes, a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe and assistant professor of American studies at the University of New Mexico. “More than 50 different Indigenous nations actually have origin stories or ties or spiritual connections to the Black Hills.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/6/nick_estes_trump_mount_rushmore